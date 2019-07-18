Man, 25, faces murder count in shooting of girlfriend

A man has been booked on a count of open murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend Monday at an apartment west of downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Monday to reports of gunfire and found a woman dead at an apartment in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, Steven Clifford, 25, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, and Clifford was arrested on unrelated counts, police said.

After coordinating with the Clark County Coroner’s Office, detectives on Wednesday established probable cause to rebook Clifford on a count of open murder, police said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.