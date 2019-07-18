Rebels secure another hometown commitment in Arbor View guard Donavan Yap

UNLV picked up its third commitment in the Class of 2020 today when Arbor View guard Donavan Yap announced his decision to play for the Rebels.

Yap went public with a statement via Twitter account:

Yap is rated as a consensus 3-star prospect, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 272 player in his class. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.6 assists per game as a junior at Arbor View last season.

Playing with his Uneek Ballers AAU squad over the weekend, Yap posted 18.5 points per game at the Adidas Summer Championships in Birmingham, Ala. He made 53.3 percent of his shots from the field and connected on 38.5 percent from 3-point range (10-of-26).

Though Yap still had offers coming in throughout the spring and summer, he said hometown UNLV was always his preferred destination. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger offered Yap shortly after accepting the job in April.

After the Rebels recruited him hard at the Adidas event over the weekend, Yap’s mind was made up.

“They were always ahead,” Yap said, “but it solidified just getting back from the weekend and seeing how they were at all my games. Even if it wasn’t the head coach, somebody was at every game watching and supporting me. That showed they really cared and solidified it.”

Yap had offers from Colorado State, San Diego State, UNR, Washington State and Minnesota, but he remained focused on UNLV throughout the recruiting process.

“I just feel like me and coach T.J. and the coaching staff have a good connection and we’re on the same page. I’m 100 percent sure they’re going to bring the program around again and bring the old UNLV back and make it better.”

Yap joins guards Nick Blake and Isaac Lindsey as early commits from the Class of 2020. Like Yap, Blake is a Las Vegas native; Lindsey is a sharpshooter from Wisconsin.

