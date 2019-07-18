Republicans lost their courage

I am not a fan of the four new progressive women Democrats in the House known as “the squad.” I think their inexperience, emotions and personal biases have hurt them and their message.

But this indecent, racist, dishonest, unethical, lying, draft-dodging and probably psychopathic president tweeting that four U.S. citizens — congresswoman, no less — should go back to where they came from is beyond the pale. It is un-American, beneath the dignity of any human being and is dividing our country even more. What happened to Republicans who were also decent people? They are too scared to speak out against him.

Anyone who doesn’t stand up and responsibly but purposely reject and condemn this guy should be ashamed of themselves.