Best Bets: Brian McKnight, Common, ‘Gladius’ and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Danny Johnston/AP

Another big fight weekend takes over the Strip as Manny Pacquiao battles Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Saturday night. But there’s also a lot of musical offerings worth exploring in the coming days and a truly unique production show presented at the South Point.

SEAL You know this British singer best from timeless hits like “Crazy” and “Kiss From a Rose” but he’s reinvented himself in recent years as a purveyor of standards, playing his favorite soul and American songbook classics. You’ll get a little bit of everything from Seal at the Pearl Theater Friday night. July 19, info at palms.com.

BRIAN MCKNIGHT The entertainment offerings at Encore Theater continue to diversify in 2019 with several comedians and musicians playing the Wynn Las Vegas venue for the first time. Next up is R&B favorite Brian McKnight, a smooth singer and multi-instrumentalist who plans on bringing some romance to the Strip this weekend. July 19, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

COMMON The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall may seem like an unlikely venue for a hip-hop concert but Common’s Let Love Tour stop on Saturday speaks to the Chicago-bred artist’s widespread appeal. He’s the first rapper to win Grammy, Emmy and Oscar awards and he’s become a prominent actor as well. Saturday’s show also offers opening act Nicole Bus. July 20, info at thesmithcenter.com.

BRET MICHAELS The Poison frontman takes the poolside Sandbar stage at Summerlin’s Red Rock Resort flanked by Jack Russell’s Great White. Expect a hot night of rock and roll. July 20, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

GLADIUS Acrobatic equestrian production show “Gladius” will make its Las Vegas debut Sunday at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, a theatrical experience showcasing horsemanship alongside aerialists, pyrotechnics and more. The original show features 15 performers and 22 horses. July 21, info at southpointarena.com.