Coroner IDs woman found dead near outdoor art exhibit

A woman whose charred remains were found on the Fourth of July near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Natalie Carbajal, 29, was found on Bureau of Land Management property about a mile east of the outdoor art exhibit, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. July 4 to the area off Interstate 15, between Jean and Sloan, police said.

Metro’s homicide unit investigated the death, but further details have not been released.