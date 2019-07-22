Donald Trump is no Bob Dole

Today marks the 96th birthday of an American hero, former Sen. Robert Dole. He was gravely wounded in battle in World War II but lived to have an active public and private life, and in 1996 he served America again.

He was running for president and when there was an obvious nationalist presence at one of his rallies, he said, “If there is anyone who has mistakenly attached themselves to our party in the belief that we are not open to citizens of every race and religion, let me remind you tonight this hall belongs to the party of Lincoln. And the exits, which are clearly marked, are for you to walk out of, as I stand this ground without compromise.” Racists were not welcome.

In the past month, before President Donald Trump’s launching of his 2020 campaign in Orlando, Fla., a goodly number of people were seen giving the Nazi salute as they entered, and they obviously did feel welcome.

And then last week, Trump taunted four congresswomen of color, and told them to “go back where you came from.” This resonates with me personally, as that insult was hurled at me as I was beaten up in the third grade for my religion. White nationalists expressed their enthusiastic backing of our president’s racist sentiments.

The differences in the integrity and devotion to country between Dole and Trump couldn’t be more stark. Dole told the bigots, “Here’s the exit.” Trump said, “Here’s the entrance.”