Man, 21, killed when car crashes into parked trailer

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed early today when the car he was riding in crashed into a semi utility trailer parked along the road, according to Metro Police.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman, was suspected of being impaired and was arrested, police said. Police did not provide additional details about the arrest.

The car was eastbound about 4:45 a.m. on Robindale Road, east of Duneville Street, when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the rear of the trailer, police said.

The passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.