Metro identifies officer involved in shooting

An officer who was tracking a stolen pickup truck when he shot at wounded a person armed with a gun has been identified, Metro Police said.

Police identified the officer as Greg Amundson, 33, who has been with Metro since December 2007. He was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the review of the incident, police said.

Officers tracked the truck, which had been reported stolen several hours earlier, to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive and attempted to stop it, police said. A person got out of the vehicle with a gun, and Amundson fired two rounds, striking the subject at least once, police said.

The person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition, police said.