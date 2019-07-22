Nevada to get $1.4 million in Equifax data breach settlement

Mike Stewart / AP

Nevada will get $1.47 million in a settlement from the massive 2017 Equifax data breach, although the amount individual Nevadans receive won’t be determined until claims are filed.

The settlement comes after a national investigation into the data breach by the attorneys general of 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The breach affected more than 147 million consumers and included information such as Social Security and credit card numbers.

Equifax will create a consumer restitution fund of up to $425 million and pay out $175 million to the states, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office.

“When consumers entrust their personal information to companies, that public trust comes with a responsibility to keep that data safe,” Ford said in a statement. “This settlement will assist those affected by the breach with credit monitoring and will require Equifax to create safeguards against large-scale attacks in the future.”

Affected consumers may also receive cash payments.

Nevadans can find out if they are eligible for compensation online or by mail once Equifax updates its online registry at equifaxbreachsettlement.com. For more information, call 1-833-759-2982.