North Las Vegas assistant police chief faces DUI count

The North Las Vegas assistant police chief was arrested Sunday on a DUI count after an off-duty officer reported a reckless driver, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Clinton Ryan was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on counts of DUI first offense, open container in a vehicle and failing to maintain travel lane, the patrol said.

About 6:10 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty police officer called Highway Patrol dispatch to report a reckless driver in the area of U.S. 95 and Tropicana Avenue, the patrol said, without identifying the agency of the reporting officer.

Within minutes, a trooper located the vehicle — a pickup truck hauling a trailer with a horse in it — and stopped it, the patrol said. The driver, Ryan, refused all field sobriety tests before he was taken to the county jail and booked, the patrol said.

No additional details were immediately available.

North Las Vegas Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said Ryan, who has been with the city for 22 years, was placed on paid administrative leave. The city is also conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident, she said.

“He’ll remain on leave while both actions run their course,” she said.