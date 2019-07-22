Police standoff ends after person taken into custody

One person was taken into custody without incident to end a barricade situation that started after a man reportedly threatened a woman with a knife and dragged her into an apartment, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 3:55 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Maryland Parkway to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance, police said. When they arrived, the man refused to come out of the apartment, police said.

It was not clear if anyone else was in the apartment. SWAT officers were also dispatched to the scene, police said.

Police announced about 8:45 a.m. that the situation had been resolved.

Maryland Parkway was closed in both directions from Russel Road to Hacienda Avenue but has since been reopened, police said.