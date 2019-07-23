Las Vegas Sun

July 23, 2019

Police looking for boy who told store employee he was abandoned

Metro Police say they are looking for this boy, who walked into a store about 11:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019, near Town Center Drive and Twain Avenue and told an employee he had been abandoned by his family. The boy subsequently left the store and has not been located, police said.

Metro Police were trying to identify a boy they say went into a west valley business this morning and told an employee he'd been abandoned by his family.

The boy, who identified himself as Silas, disappeared after he saw an employee calling authorities, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. near Town Center Drive and Twain Avenue, police said.

The boy, who appeared to be about 8-years-old, was wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, dark-colored shorts and had a backpack with a camouflage pattern, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311.