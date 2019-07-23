Police: Store employee sexually assaulted teen accused of shoplifting

A store loss prevention employee sexually assaulted a teen who was taken into a room without their parent after being accused of shoplifting, Metro Police allege.

The employee, Dominic Miller, 26, was arrested Friday and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces two counts of sexual assault, police said.

The incident allegedly happened July 16 at an unnamed business in the 5500 block of Boulder Highway, police said.

Miller accused of teen of shoplifting and said they needed to go to an office to fill out paperwork or police would be called, Metro said.

The teen was separated from their parent and went with Miller, who indicated he would call police and have the teen arrested if they did not comply with his requests, police said.

Miller sexually assaulted the teen before returning them to the parent, police said. They were both told to leave the store and not return, police said.

Anyone with information relevant to this case should contact Metro at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.