Suspects sought in theft of beer from delivery truck

North Las Vegas Police today released photos of two men they say stole beer from a delivery truck earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. on July 2 in the 3500 block of North Pecos Road, near Gowan Road, police said.

The suspects took beer from the back of the truck and fled, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

The first suspect is in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, police said. He was wearing a white Los Angeles Lakers jersey and blue jeans.

The other man is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds, police said. He was wearing a baseball cap, a white tank top and dark blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.