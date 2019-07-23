This behavior merits removal

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is right: President Donald Trump must be impeached.

A commander in chief is supposed to be the president of all Americans. A racist cannot be that. Since Trump has proved time and again that he doesn’t consider brown-skinned and black people to be true Americans, he cannot remain our president.

Let us all watch and sit through Robert Mueller’s congressional appearance this week and then quickly initiate an impeachment inquiry. Mueller’s testimony, judging from what is known about his report on Russian election interference, will only strengthen the case for impeachment.

If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her lieutenants refuse to impeach Trump, they must resign and give way to those who are willing to do their job. Their job is to protect the Constitution, and it says that presidents who are guilty of treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors must be impeached and removed from office.