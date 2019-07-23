UNLV extends apparel contract with Nike

UNLV announced on Tuesday that it has extended its apparel contract with Nike for the next three years.

The Rebels’ previous deal ran for five years and expired at the end of May. Under the new contract, Nike will provide the school with up to $2 million worth of apparel per year. UNLV will not receive any cash from Nike as part of the agreement.

Comparatively, the deal puts UNLV firmly near the top of the Mountain West. Colorado State’s contract with Under Armour provides the school with $2.2 million in product per year, and Boise State’s deal with Nike allots for $1.9 million in product. Hawaii has an Under Armour contract worth $1.75 million in apparel, and the company also pays the school $220,000 in cash per year.

On a national scale, UNLV’s contract with Nike barely makes a ripple. UCLA’s 15-year contract with Under Armour pays the school $280 million total in cash and apparel, and last year Washington agreed to a pact with Adidas that will give the university $5.275 million in cash per year, as well as $5.58 million in product.

Seven of the Mountain West’s 12 members currently have apparel contracts with Nike: UNLV, Boise State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Fresno State, Air Force and Utah State. Colorado State and Hawaii are Under Armour schools, while UNR, Wyoming and San Jose State belong to Adidas.

