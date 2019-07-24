Father shifts blame to girlfriend in the violent death of his 2-year-old son

METRO POLICE

Two-year-old Jackson’s eyes and temples sunk into his face. His tiny body appeared skeletal, and bruises had tinted his skin and head. Cuts coated his “super skinny” legs.

Medics called it one the worst cases of malnourishment they’d ever seen, while the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Sunday ruled that neglect and blunt force trauma to his head caused his death on Feb. 5, according to a North Las Vegas Police arrest report.

Meanwhile, Jackson Newman’s father, Chad Newman, theorized that some of his injuries could have been self-inflicted, according to police. Weeks after he was born, Clark County Child Protective Services was tipped off about allegations of abuse involving Jackson’s household, but investigators could not substantiate the accusations, according to a county death disclosure document.

Police said they unearthed a child abuse investigation against Newman in Visalia, Calif., involving his two other children. Information on the outcome of that probe was not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Chad Michael Newman, 27, and his live-in girlfriend, Haydee Razo, 36, are in jail, accused of murder, child neglect and conspiracy to commit a felony, jail logs show. They were taken in Friday, sometime after one of Razo’s children told detectives that he’d seen the suspects smack Jackson in the head with an open hand when the toddler was being “bad,” and two days before a medical examiner noted that the death was criminal, according to the report.

Medics and cops were summoned about 11:15 a.m. Feb. 5 to a North Las Vegas trailer park where Jackson lay unconscious, police said. Newman said that his kid did not appear OK that morning and that he’d thrown up twice before he stopped breathing.

Police said they found a single-wide trailer in squalor, with appliances in “despair.” The suspects had their own room, while a small bedroom was shared by Jackson and Razo’s five children. Two small mattresses were on the floor, according to the report.

Newman told detectives that he and Razo had been having issues and that he’d been away from home for longer periods of time. He said that the six children had just had a bout with the flu, police said.

He quickly shifted blame to Razo, saying that she’d been disciplining Jackson but that he didn’t know to what extent, police said. Then he said his boy had been throwing tantrums and that he would throw himself to the ground.

Razo admitted to spanking the children but that she never used belts or other objects. She repeated the line about the tantrums and that the bruising was more apparent because of the toddler’s light complexion, police said.

Police found methamphetamine in a backpack on the property, outside, but Newman only admitted to being a pot smoker, while Rezo said she didn’t consume drugs.

Furthermore, Newman said he’d seen Rezo used the white powder days prior but that the backpack belonged to a “homeless guy,” police said.

Speaking to Jackson’s maternal grandparents, police learned that they’d tried for months to see him, but Newman wouldn’t let them, according to the report. And when they went to the home, they were always told that the boy and his dad weren’t there.

The toddler had spent days with them in September, and they’d become concerned about a black eye and a cut around the other eye, police said. Newman waved off complaints, noting that Jackson and the other children played rough.

Before Jackson’s death, the grandparents told police, they’d summoned police and CPS to check on their grandson. The grandfather had become concerned to the point that he feared the boy was dead.

It wasn’t clear if police and CPS investigators had listened to those concerns.