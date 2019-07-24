Flash flood warning issued as storms sweep valley

Scattered thunderstorms that dumped up to a half inch of rain across the valley this morning are expected to continue today and into Thursday, especially in the southeast valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning was issued until about 1:30 p.m.

Some of the heaviest rain this morning was concentrated in the Henderson area. “Some locations have already picked up a quarter, half inch of rain, particularly in Henderson,” weather service meteorologist Dan Czyzyk said.

Some places could also see small hail and heavy winds, officials said.

The weather service advised boaters to be careful.

“Stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans,” officials said in a statement posted online. “Boaters should use extra caution and be prepared to head to shore if hazardous weather approaches.”

The storms are part of a late start to monsoon season, Czyzyk said. “In the last few years, it kicked off a little earlier in July, but it’s not out of the ordinary for it to start now,” he said.