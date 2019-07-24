Higher wages raise costs

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 | 2 a.m.
The July 19 letter “Nation damaged by cult leader” complains about some of President Donald Trump’s actions, like increasing the national debt, signing into law a tax cut that mostly benefits corporations and people who are already wealthy, etc., causing prices higher.
This may or not be true but some of the people complaining about raising prices want to see the minimum wage increased. What do you think that’ll do to the already high cost of living?