North Las Vegas assistant police chief resigns after DUI arrest

Following a DUI arrest Sunday, the North Las Vegas Police assistant chief has resigned from the department, officials said today.

The announcement came the same day the Nevada Highway Patrol released dash-cam and body-camera footage of Clinton Ryan’s arrest.

In the recorded interaction with troopers, Ryan, a 22-year-old police veteran, admitted to drinking three to four beers in Kingman, Ariz., where he said he was returning from after helping somebody transport cows.

Ryan was hauling a horse in a trailer attached to his Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck about 6:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 95 near Tropicana Avenue, when a trooper spotted him and initiated a traffic stop, according to the patrol.

The patrol said that Ryan had failed to maintain his lane and that a motorist had reported him for alleged reckless driving minutes earlier.

After the trooper flashed his lights, Ryan continued toward Charleston Boulevard, where he exited the freeway and pulled into a parking lot.

“How’s it going, sir,” a trooper asked Ryan, who got out of his truck with his documents on hand, identifying himself as an assistant police chief.

He said he’d drunk beers in Kingman about 1 1/2 hours prior. Suggesting that he could pass all but one field sobriety test, Ryan said, “I’ll sit here and wait for a ride or you can click me now.”

Asked if he thinks he might fail the test, he said, “probably, maybe.”

“Let’s do it,” Ryan tells troopers. “Whatever you’re going to do, just do it.”

The video ends with the clicking sound of the handcuffs around his wrists.

He was on his way to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on one misdemeanor count each of DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. He’s since bailed out and is slated to appear in court Sept. 19.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda, in the statement announcing Ryan’s ouster, wrote: "We expect the highest standard of conduct from our officers, and particularly from our command staff. Effective immediately, (Ryan) has resigned from the city. We thank Clint for his 22 years of service with the Police Department and wish him well in the future."