Police: Driver suspected of DUI in 5-vehicle crash at red light

A Las Vegas man was critically injured Tuesday when a motorist suspected of DUI crashed into a line of vehicles stopped at a traffic light, according to Metro Police.

The wreck happened about 9:45 p.m. on Stewart Avenue at Christie Lane, police said.

A car was lined up behind three other vehicles at a red light when a pickup truck headed east on Stewart ran into it without slowing down, causing a chain-reaction wreck, police said.

The driver of the car was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Daniel Lovato, 30, of Las Vegas showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. He suffered minor injuries, police said.

The other drivers and passengers involved in the wreck, including a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy,

suffered no or minor injuries, police said.