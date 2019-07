Police: Man barricaded in southwest valley apartment

Metro Police say they are working a barricade situation in a southwest valley neighborhood.

The call initiated about 3:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of West Diablo Drive, near the 215 Beltway and Russell Road, police said.

A man called police saying he was armed inside an apartment and was making threats, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.