Las Vegas Sun

July 24, 2019

Currently: 90° — Complete forecast

Sun on the Strip Podcast: MSG Sphere, Hans Klok, Thunderland, WNBA All-Star Weekend and more

MSG Sphere Construction Site

Madison Square Garden Company

A rendered cross section of MSG Sphere at The Venetian. The state-of-the-art venue will have nine levels and 875,000 square feet of interior space.

By (contact)

Sun on the Strip

July 24, 2019

MSG Sphere, Hans Klok, Thunderland, WNBA All-Star Weekend and more.

On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke catches up on all this week’s Strip showbiz news:

  • Construction has gone vertical for the MSG Sphere, the innovative new entertainment venue scheduled to open in 2021 behind the Venetian and Palazzo resorts.
  • Listen to Brock’s conversation with magician Hans Klok, who opens a new show this week at the Excalibur.
  • Listen to Brock’s conversation with SPI Entertainment founder Adam Steck, producer of “Thunder From Down Under” and many other Strip shows and the operator of the recently renovated Thunderland Showroom at the Excalibur.
  • Van Morrison is coming back to the Colosseum and Five Finger Death Punch is launching its new tour from the Joint.
  • The Cosmopolitan has launched a new charity initiative on its casino floor.
  • MGM Grand will open Ambra Italian Kitchen & Bar in August.
  • What’s taking over the Strip this week?