Sun on the Strip Podcast: MSG Sphere, Hans Klok, Thunderland, WNBA All-Star Weekend and more

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
July 24, 2019
MSG Sphere, Hans Klok, Thunderland, WNBA All-Star Weekend and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke catches up on all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- Construction has gone vertical for the MSG Sphere, the innovative new entertainment venue scheduled to open in 2021 behind the Venetian and Palazzo resorts.
- Listen to Brock’s conversation with magician Hans Klok, who opens a new show this week at the Excalibur.
- Listen to Brock’s conversation with SPI Entertainment founder Adam Steck, producer of “Thunder From Down Under” and many other Strip shows and the operator of the recently renovated Thunderland Showroom at the Excalibur.
- Van Morrison is coming back to the Colosseum and Five Finger Death Punch is launching its new tour from the Joint.
- The Cosmopolitan has launched a new charity initiative on its casino floor.
- MGM Grand will open Ambra Italian Kitchen & Bar in August.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?