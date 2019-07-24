School District scraps plan to balance budget by eliminating deans

Superintendent Jesus Jara is scrapping a plan to balance the Clark County School District budget by cutting 170 dean positions, instead directing middle and high schools to reduce their budgets by $98 per student.

Jara made the announcement today.

The plan will allow principals and School Organizational Teams to review their own budgets and decide where they want to make cuts, the district said in a statement.

“This will allow for a more equitable distribution of the weight of the necessary $17 million in cuts needed to start the school year with a state-mandated balanced budget,” the statement said.

The decision was made after nearly two weeks of talks among stakeholders, including teachers, principals, support professionals and others, about how to best balance the budget, the district said.

Jara said district officials did not want to cut teacher or support professional positions or increase class sizes.

“Our principals and SOTs know what their individual school communities need most,” Jara said. “This new direction will give them the ability to make those decisions. Our students deserve this kind of collaboration.”