Suspect in fatal hit-run crash surveyed scene before fleeing, police say

After the fatal impact, the alleged at-fault motorist got out of his sedan and appeared to scan the wreckage, including the area where Thomas Robert Wallenta lay mortally injured.

Mitchell Magee then got back into his car, waited 13 seconds, and took off on foot, according to a Metro Police arrest warrant.

Twelve days later, Magee was in handcuffs, jailed on one count each of reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

The Metro document released outlines how police tracked him down with the help of license plate reading technology, surveillance video, witness descriptions, car data and receipts. His white Nissan Altima was registered under his name.

Additionally, a camera of a public bus captured the moments leading up to the July 6 crash on Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, the violent impact, and the aftermath, police said.

Wallenta, 59, was on his 2014 Indian Chief motorcycle on Flamingo, following the rules of the road as he entered the intersection on a green light, police said. Magee, who was northbound on Decatur, ran a red light, police said.

Measurements in the Altima’s computer showed that the car had accelerated to 72 mph, almost 30 mph over the speed limit, police said. In a five-second span before the crash, the car slowed to 65 mph, before slowing another 15 mph at impact, police said.

The crash caused a chain reaction that implicated another vehicles, while Wallenta’s bike hit a sixth, police said.

It wasn’t clear why Magee fled the scene, and details on Friday’s arrest were not immediately available.

A tipster familiar with Magee contacted Metro about the suspect, whose face was broadcast by the police department after the crash, police said. The witness led them to Magee’s apartment, not too far from the scene of the crash.

Magee, who is being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center, is next scheduled in court on Aug. 5, jail records show.