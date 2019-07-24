They can store their own waste

Companies have been producing nuclear waste for decades with no plan for its storage or disposal, leaving it inadequately stored in facilities all over the country.

This high-level radioactive waste remains deadly for tens of thousands of years, requiring an underground repository to contain the dangerous materials.

The nuclear industry has produced this waste with no long-term plan to manage it, putting our families and communities at risk. Now these same companies are demanding that Nevada store their high-level nuclear waste just an hour or so from the heart of Las Vegas.

If we allow this to happen, we are giving these reckless companies permission to continue their irresponsible business practices.

Nuclear energy companies want taxpayers to subsidize the management of the waste they created, all in the effort to continue to create more waste. Stand with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus in refusing to prop up the nuclear power industry.