Nation doesn’t need California

Democrats complain that Republicans have no compassion for illegal immigrants. Republicans complain that Democrats don’t want to enforce existing laws. There is a simple answer that can satisfy both: Let California secede.

An open border between California and Mexico would mean saving money by not having to patrol the Arizona, New Mexico and Texas borders, since immigrants would just go to San Diego. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could then concentrate on more important criminals.

Of course, as the California government increases taxes to pay for health care for immigrants, many of its residents would want to emigrate to Nevada — but first they would have to apply for asylum to escape the tyrannical, harsh conditions of their former nation. They would have to swear allegiance to the U.S. Constitution to uphold immigration laws.

And Republicans would no longer have to worry about 55 electoral votes going to a Democratic presidential candidate.