Police arrest man accused of exposing himself

Metro Police have arrested a man they allege exposed his genitals to at least two people in the valley.

Jackson Dunn, 19, was booked July 19 at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open and gross lewdness, a misdemeanor, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. He posted bail the following day.

On July 10, a person walked into a police substation to report that a man in a gray sedan drove by with his pants down, exposing himself near Torrey Pines Drive and Edna Avenue, police said.

Sometime later, another incident was reported in the 8800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard, police said.

A victim told investigators she was approached by a man who parked a gray Audi sedan near her, exposed himself and followed her until she entered a business, police said.

It wasnâ€™t clear how Dunn was identified, and details on his arrest were not immediately available.