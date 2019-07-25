Police: Man dies after getting into fistfight

Metro Police homicide detectives are probing the death of a 24-year-old man they say died Wednesday night after a fistfight earlier in the day.

Police found Thomas Nguyen, 26, of Las Vegas unconscious about 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road, police said. The cause of death had not yet been determined, according to the Clark County Coronerâ€™s Office.

Police said Nguyen had been in a fight earlier in the day, but further details were not provided as the investigation was ongoing.