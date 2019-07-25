Teen missing after slaying found safe in Mexico

A teen who disappeared in April after a slaying in Southern California has been found unharmed in Mexico, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

After the April 16 slaying of Jeffrey Appel in Carson, Calif., authorities believed the 15-year-old girl and two suspects in the killing, including her mother, might have been in Nevada and issued an Amber Alert for the teen.

On Tuesday, the girl was found with her mother, Maricela Mercado, by the FBI and local law enforcement in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, authorities said.

Mercado was being held in El Paso, Texas, pending extradition to California on a murder warrant, officials said. The girl, who had nothing to do with the crime, was being sent to California to be with family members, authorities said.

Roman Cerratos, who was also implicated in the slaying, was arrested in Mexico and extradited June 14 to California, where he was jailed on a murder count, authorities said.

Appel was found shot to death in a vehicle near a shopping center, authorities said.