Thunderstorm prompts flash flood warning

A flash flood warning was issued this afternoon as a powerful thunderstorm moved through the south valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm was moving through the Anthem, Seven Hills and Boulder City areas, the weather service said. The warning expired at 3:30 p.m.

The storm, which was producing heavy rain and gusty winds, was moving along Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas about 1:30 p.m., officials said. The weather service warned motorists to drive with extreme caution and not drive over flooded roads.

The storm was expected to produce slick roads and low visibility, the weather service said.