Use HOV lanes to create revenue

May I propose an accommodation to those who wish to use the HOV lanes with only one person?

Emulate the eastern states' toll roads, where drivers can lease an automatic payment device that allows passage without stopping at a toll booth.

People who want to use the HOV lanes with only one person in the vehicle should be able to purchase a permit to be mounted on the windshield.

Not only should that quiet the objectors, but also provide additional funds for education.