Best Bets: WNBA All-Star Game, Janet Jackson, Pop 2000 and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Courtesy

Pop and rock stars from various eras hit the Vegas stage this weekend for musical fun outside and indoors while the city hosts another huge professional sports event on the South Strip.

JANET JACKSON When today’s Las Vegas Strip resident headliner shows are announced, there are typically a few months’ worth of shows initially unveiled before a longer term becomes clear. Two years is the standard. That’s not the case with Janet Jackson’s Metamorphosis show at Park Theater, which returned this week. There are only 11 performances left, through August 17, so act accordingly. July 26-27, info at parkmgm.com.

WNBA ALL-STAR GAME Mandalay Bay and the Las Vegas Aces will host this year’s WNBA All-Star weekend, which includes several events including a Snoop Dogg concert at the Beach Friday night. But the main attraction is the game itself on Saturday at Mandalay Bay Events Center, featuring Vegas’ own all-stars A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage, Kayla McBride and coach Bill Laimbeer. July 27, info at mandalaybay.com.

SUNSET ROCKFEST Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Dokken and L.A. Guns featuring Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels team up for this ‘80s metal mini-fest Saturday at the Sunset Station Amphitheater. July 27, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

POP 2000 TOUR The Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks summer series of free concerts continues with this nostalgic, boy band-centric lineup Saturday night, hosted by *NSYNCer Lance Bass: O Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Third Street Stage. July 27, info at vegasexperience.com.

REEL BIG BEER & BOWLING FEST If you’re not up for the warm weather at one of those outdoor music events, hit the Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade Saturday night and cool off with some frosty brews and ska-punk sounds. Mest, Reel Big Fish and Bowling For Soup will take the stage while more than 30 breweries will offer craft beer tastings. July 27, info brooklynbowl.com.