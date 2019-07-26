Metro Police investigate 2 shootings at same apartment complex

Metro Police were investigating two shootings reported within a matter of few hours Thursday at the same west valley apartment complex.

While officers were on the scene of the initial shooting about 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Charleston Boulevard, they received a report that two men were shooting at each other on the other side of the complex, police said.

Detectives “learned that the victim may have been chased through the apartment complex as he was being shot,” police said in a news release. He died at University Medical Center, police said.

Police released few details about the first shooting, which was reported about 5:15 p.m. The victim in that case was taken to UMC in serious condition, police said.

A motive for the shootings hadn’t been established, and no suspects were identified, police said. Detectives were trying to determine if there was a connection between the incidents, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.