Trump always puts Trump first

Our racist president, Donald Trump, claims he’s putting America first.

Is it putting America first when he won’t support election security?

Is it putting America first when he calls for Russia to hack his political opponents?

Is it putting America first when he tells American citizens to go back where they came from? Or attacks a federal judge for having Latino heritage? Or claims literal Nazis are very fine people?

Is it putting America first when he puts the interests of foreign countries over our own, like he does with several Middle Eastern nations?

Is it putting America first when he passes a $1.9 trillion tax cut for the wealthy instead of addressing any number of ongoing crises in this country, such as prescription drugs, college loans, and infrastructure repair?

Is it putting America first when he engages in nepotism by hiring his children?

Is it putting America first when his rampant abuse of tariffs amount to extra taxes that Americans — not the Chinese — end up paying?

Trump is great for white supremacists and millionaires. Unfortunately, he isn’t so great for the rest of America, and bellowing about “fake news” isn’t going to change that.