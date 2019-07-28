Trump is much worse than racist

President Donald Trump isn’t a racist — he’s more self-serving than that.

Trump is a true Machiavellian who is shrewdly, crudely and cruelly using racism, sexism and xenophobia to get what he wants, which is an imperial presidency tantamount to a dictatorship.

He accuses those who protest his behavior of hating our country when it is precisely their love of America that has resulted in outrage and despair over what he is doing to it.

This is a dangerous situation for our democracy, and things will only get worse while Trump remains in the White House.