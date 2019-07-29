No transport is completely safe

The New York Times story “Years after fiery crash, deadly cargo still rides the rails,” published July 22 in the Sun, seems to imply that moving cargos on highways would be a better alternative to rail transport.

But the regulators of highway safety are, if anything, more lax than those who regulate rail safety. Over the years, rail safety regulators have eased regulations to permit companies to lay off employees. But on the highways, truckers cheating on their hours for driving logs and cutting safety corners is a part of trucking folklore. So from a viewpoint of absolute safety; arguments can be made against trains, trucks, barges and pipelines.

So how do we transport hazardous cargo?