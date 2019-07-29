Utah’s Tillman transferring to UNLV basketball

Rick Bowmer / AP

Donnie Tillman may not be a Las Vegas Valley native, but he went to high school here for three years. That was enough to get him to come back.

The Utah junior forward, who played basketball three years at Findlay Prep in Henderson, will transfer to UNLV this season, sources told the Las Vegas Sun today.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Tillman will have to sit out next season and will have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.

Tillman started 15 of Utahâ€™s 31 games last season, averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 native of Detroit was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. He announced in June he would be leaving Utah for personal reasons.

Tillman was a four-star recruit in high school and averaged 14.3 points and 8 rebounds his senior year to help Findlay reach the national semifinals. He had an offer from UNLV before choosing the Utes.