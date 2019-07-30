Blood on suspect’s shoes led to arrest in stabbing death at park, police say

METRO POLICE

Witness descriptions of a suspect after a fatal stabbing inside a park restroom Thursday varied, but they seemed to agree on a couple of points: they heard screaming and then saw a woman run away from the crime scene.

When Metro Police caught up with Liliani Geneve Pinto, 33, at an abandoned house in the area used by squatters, she denied involvement in Marilyn Allweiss’ slaying, according to an arrest report.

But to detectives, dried blood on the suspect’s shoes and a knife wrapped in a red-stained shirt found in her backpack — which also contained ID cards in her name — were enough to book Pinto on a murder count.

Medics and police were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. to West Flamingo Park in the 6200 block of Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard, police said. Allweiss, 27, died in the bathroom from multiple stab wounds, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

An associate of Allweiss told detectives that she went into the restroom and saw the victim’s bike, police said.

The associate saw a woman standing in a stall, and she motioned for Allweiss’ associate to be quiet, according to the report.

Moments later, that associate heard “what sounded like a door being kicked and then heard (the victim) screaming, “I don’t have your (expletive),” according to the report.

Pinto, who is being represented by a public offender, has a preliminary court hearing on Aug. 13, jail records show.