Cruelty spreads from Oval Office

It isn’t enough that President Donald Trump has used racist, xenophobic and misogynist screeds in his speeches and rallies, but now his supporters memorialize his vicious pronouncements by chanting “send her back.” It begs the question as to how many Trump supporters emulate his racism.

Some recent letters to the editor have expressed that same Republican sentiment, lacking compassion for citizens in poverty, those without health insurance and the unemployed. The idea that everyone can succeed without state or federal help doesn’t align with the fact that 40% of our working citizens don’t have any savings, and can’t scrape together $400 for an emergency without borrowing from friends, or family.

To argue that supporting the less fortunate would take away one’s “hard-earned dollars” or cause one to “cede their independence” is contrary to a majority of Americans who are willing to help the underprivileged. At the same time, for some, it’s fine to create tax plans causing trillion-dollar deficits. What has happened to people’s sense of humanity?

Such indifference to the plight of others by the cult followers of a president who orchestrates cruelty and chaos to solidify his base demonstrates a new low in the American experience.

Marnin Spigelman, Henderson