Feds throw away our money

A budget is an itemized summary of planned expenses for a given period, along with the estimated income for that period — income that will meet and exceed the cost of all expenses.

On top of every other deficiency our elected officials demonstrate, their biggest failing grade comes on budgetary control. They passed a trillion-dollar tax cut and are now looking to borrow a trillion dollars. To do this, they negotiate their wish lists so they can agree on raising the legal limit on borrowing.

Every minute spent covering the White House reality show is a minute wasted in bringing this subject to the front page.

Every category of budget expense is represented as a line item. Let’s look at two of them:

1. The budget plan calls for cutting the funds used in a successful program designed to preserve and nurture the country’s bee population. President Barack Obama started this work and literally reversed the impending doom of these creatures who are a vital link in our food chain. Look it up.

2. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who is entangled in property deals in Israel, has been empowered to deliver a $50 billion aid page to the Middle East.

Ask yourself: What is more important to our country’s continued health and food supply for the next 20 years? The bees or the bucks for Israel? Hint: There are 350 million of us who need the bees.