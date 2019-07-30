Police: Man who delayed reporting wife’s death faces murder count

A man who said he went to bed Sunday night and woke up to find his wife dead went to California and back before calling police Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 8:50 p.m. Monday to a house in the 10000 block of Casselman Court, near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue, to investigate a report of a possible suicide, police said. They found the woman dead in a bathroom from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Her husband, Sebastian Lord, 47, told detectives he went to bed about 10 p.m. Sunday and later woke up to find his wife dead, police said. Lord then went to California and returned before reporting the death Monday night, police said.

Lord was arrested on a count of murder and was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center, police said. Metro did not provide details about what led to his arrest.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s name.