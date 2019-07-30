Police: Motorcyclist slams into Metro officer attempting a traffic stop

A Metro Police traffic officer sustained minor injuries when a motorcyclist he was trying to pull over crashed into his motorcycle Tuesday evening in Chinatown.

After the crash, the 35-year-old civilian motorcyclist tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody shortly after by other officers at a nearby convenience store, Lt. Bret Ficklin said from the scene.

The male officer was taken to University Medical Center, but he was expected to be OK, Ficklin said.

At 6:36 p.m. the officer spotted an unregistered motorcycle traveling on Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street, Ficklin said. It wasn’t clear if the suspect saw the officer because his motorcycle lacked rearview mirrors.

But during the short course of the attempted stop, the suspect slammed into the officer, who was traveling next to him, Ficklin said. The suspect also had amassed several moving violations. It wasn't clear which counts he is facing.

Detectives are trying to determine if the crash was intentional, but the suspect was not cooperating with investigators, Ficklin said. He wasn’t injured.

Spring Mountain remained shut down more than three hours after the crash.