Police: Football coach arrested on child abuse, kidnapping counts

The Mojave High School head football coach has been arrested on counts of kidnapping, child abuse and sale of a controlled substance, according to Clark County School District Police.

Abraham Gonzalez, 41, a physical education teacher at the school, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond, jail records show.

The arrest followed an internal investigation that began July 19 and is ongoing, police said. It was not clear if the allegations involved any students.

Gonzalez has been a PE teacher since August 2016, officials said.

“Gonzalez will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the concerns relating to his arrest are fully investigated and appropriate action is taken,” officials said in a news release.

Further details were not immediately released.