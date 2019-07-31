Democratic hopefuls to appear throughout Las Vegas Valley this weekend

Paul Sancya / AP

Ahead of a candidate forum this weekend at UNLV, Democratic presidential hopefuls are lining up events around the Las Vegas Valley in an attempt to bolster their support among Nevadans.

The forum, hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the UNLV Student Union. The forum is a members-only event but will be livestreamed at publicserviceforum.com. It’s the largest gathering of presidential candidates in Nevada so far, with 19 of the 24 declared Democratic candidates currently scheduled to attend.

Nevada has seen significant turnout from 2020 candidates due to its status as the “first in the West” — the first state west of Iowa to conduct either presidential nominating caucuses or primary contests.

Here’s a look at some of the candidates’ schedules going into the weekend.

Forum full house Candidates scheduled to attend Saturday’s American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees forum at UNLV are: • Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado • Former Vice President Joe Biden, Delaware • Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey • Gov. Steve Bullock, Montana • Mayor Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind. • Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Texas • Mayor Bill DeBlasio, New York • Former Rep. John Delaney, Maryland • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii • Sen. Kamala Harris, California • Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington • Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota • Rep. Seth Moulton, Massachusetts • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Texas • Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio • Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont • Businessman Tom Steyer, California • Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts • Activist and author Marianne Williamson, Texas

Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has scheduled three events around her forum appearance.

Harris will speak at a “Back to School Town Hall” at 5 p.m. Saturday at Nate Mack Elementary School in Henderson. State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, will join Harris at the event.

On Sunday, Harris will attend worship service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church, Las Vegas, and a private meeting with the “Divine 9” — a group of historically African-American Greek organizations — at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has scheduled an organizing event Friday at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event will start at 6 p.m.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden has two events scheduled Saturday after his turn on the forum stage.

An event at Sun City Macdonald Ranch, Henderson, is scheduled for 12:15 p.m., followed by another event set for 3 p.m. at Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant, Las Vegas.

Beto O’Rourke

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will begin his events early, with his first — a town hall — scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

After Saturday’s forum, O’Rourke will head north and conduct town hall events at 3:30 p.m. in Reno before heading to meet with Douglas County Democrats at 5:45 p.m. in Minden.

Julián Castro

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is scheduled to tour the Three Square food bank at 9:30 a.m. Friday before attending a meet-and-greet at 1 p.m. at 639 Valencia Drive in Boulder City. He will then attend an east Las Vegas house party with Nevada Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas. All of Castro’s events are open to the public.

Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is scheduled to attend three meet-and-greets Friday, one at 1 p.m. at Prestige Assisted Living on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, one at 3 p.m. at Oakmont Senior Living on South Fort Apache Road and one at 7:30 p.m. at the Leatherneck Club on West Spring Mountain Road. All three events are open to the public.

This article will be updated as more candidate events are announced.