Don’t let rule of law be trampled

The most striking aspect of Robert Mueller’s testimony was that no Republican stood up for justice, defended the Constitution or appeared concerned about Russian interference in the 2016 election — or the possibility of it in 2020.

Mueller made it clear that Russians cyberattacked our system and that the Trump campaign welcomed the help of Russians. President Donald Trump tried to obstruct Mueller’s investigation and called it a hoax. Such behavior is wrong and unpatriotic.

There are at least 10 examples of obstruction of justice by Trump in the Mueller report. Those details clashed with the Republican perception of reality, and they validated their partiality by attacking Mueller.

But if Trump is innocent, why lie about meetings with Russians and why attempt to have Don McGahn fire Mueller?

Why lie during the campaign about an ongoing attempt to build a Trump Tower in Moscow?

The president is supposed to enforce the law, defend against all enemies and speak the truth. Trump falsely claims that the report exonerates him. Mueller says it does not. Mueller may have performed with low energy at first, but he perked up later in his defense of patriotism, truth and the rule of law.

In our divided country, are we the people going to let Trump blow out the guardrails of the Constitution and let him go down the path of authoritarian rule?