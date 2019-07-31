Fiction can’t match this terror

Stephen King, the best-selling horror writer, recently said on Twitter: “First you stoke hatred and fear of minorities, then you round them up and put them in camps, next you send out raiding parties to get those that have been driven into hiding. The armbands come next, right?”

It’s a horror story scenario that played out in Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler, and it is becoming relevant today.

If the Republican Party continues to give President Donald Trump a free pass, history will repeat itself. Trump is attempting to take away our right to free speech. If you don’t agree with Trump, he labels you anti-American.

King has written many horror stories but none as terrifying as this one.