Flash flood warning issued for southwest valley

Parts of the southwest valley were under a flash flood warning as slow-moving storms produced heavy rain, hail and gusty winds this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m., the weather service said.

Motorists were advised to expect travel delays, and residents were warned to keep away from washes and channels, the weather service said.

The Upper Duck Creek basin near Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way received eight-tenths of an inch of rain in 30 minutes, the Clark County Regional Flood Control District said.