Police: Driver who ran red light killed in crash

A driver was killed late Tuesday when he ran and red light and collided with another vehicle, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. at Cimarron Road and Alexander Avenue, police said. A Ford Expedition was northbound on Cimarron when it ran a red light at Alexander and collided with another SUV, police said.

The driver of the Expedition, a 57-year-old Las Vegas man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old Las Vegas woman, was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. It resulted in the 64th traffic-related fatality in Metroâ€™s jurisdiction this year.