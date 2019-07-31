Sun on the Strip Podcast: Terry Bradshaw, Journey, Shin Lim, Derrick Barry and more

Erik Kabik
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
July 31, 2019
Terry Bradshaw, Journey, Shin Lim, Derrick Barry and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke catches up on all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- Shin Lim has added plenty of new fall dates for his show at the Mirage.
- Journey has added new residency dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, including New Year’s Eve.
- Janet Jackson will wrap up her residency at Park Theater on August 17.
- Listen to Brock’s conversation with Terry Bradshaw, who opens “The Terry Bradshaw Show” at the Luxor this week.
- Listen to Brock’s conversation with Derrick Barry, one of the stars of the returning “Drag Queen Cuisine” show at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?